More consumers opting for Cyber Monday deals

DENVER (KDVR) — With Black Friday behind us, it’s now Cyber Monday’s turn.

This year, there are plenty of great deals for everyone out there.

According to new data from TopCashBack.com, roughly 86% of consumers plan to shop online this holiday season; specifically today on Cyber Monday.

Not only are more of us shopping online this Cyber Monday, but we’re also spending more than we did last Cyber Monday.

Research from BCG shows the average American will likely spend about 24% more on gifts and other items.

In terms of why more people are opting for digital deals over in-store sales, the data shows an array of responses:

The top being, ‘wanting to avoid crowds and long lines’, followed by convenience and the belief the best deals exist online.

“So online definitely yields more discounts when it comes to layering on those promotions and deals. A lot of the promotions have already been happening, earlier this week, they’re kind of consolidated into a whole cyber week promotion so my advice is not to wait for those Cyber Monday promotions, yes historically some stores do those things, I would give Cyber Monday as a deadline for if I don’t see anything maybe I should buy something on Cyber Monday or Cyber week at the latest,” said Rebecca Gramuglia, a consumer expert at TopCashBack.com.

That same survey explaining why people want to shop online more this season also shows 32% of respondents felt too busy to shop in-person, while another 12% tend to online like online retailers.

