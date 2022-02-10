More affordable child care and daycare options coming to Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — As more families continue to move to Denver and surrounding communities, the area is seeing a greater need for affordable child care.

Right now, Colorado has the 8th highest child care costs in the nation.

The good news is more child care and daycare facilities are popping up in the metro and along the Front Range.

Overall, more options equates to lower, more affordable options for Coloradans.

Among the facilities coming to Denver in the near future are eight new Learning Experience Academy of Early Education Centers.

New locations and opening timelines include:

4801 25th Street in Greeley just opened last month Near Denver’s Monaco Parkway in late winter this year Castle Rock in late winter this year Highlands Ranch in late winter this year Parker in late winter this year Littleton in the spring of 2023 Loveland on West 43rd Street in the spring of 2023 Loveland near St. Cloud Drive in the spring of 2023

They already have nine locations in and around the Mile High City, but over the next year and a half they plan to expand as far south as Castle Rock and as far north as Loveland.

Recent data shows the average Colorado family pays around $1,277 per month in child care costs.

Without a doubt, those expenses are tough for a lot of parents to afford.

“I would say to all of those families watching: look at all of your options and make sure you’re understanding you’re looking at the value for what you’re looking to pay,” said Howard Curtis with The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education.

It’s also a good idea to look into state and local municipality options.

Many offer reduced pricing when it comes to child care and daycare.

There are plenty of great resources on the Colorado Office of Early Childhood’s website.

Overall, data shows the price of child care has risen by 41% during the pandemic with families spending on average up to 20% of their salaries on the costs.