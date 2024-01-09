AURORA (KDVR) -– This week’s cold temperatures, where lows are forecasted in the single digits overnight, are especially hard to endure for residents of an Aurora apartment complex with no hot water.

Joui Bonillas says she has been without consistent hot water for months at the Felix Apartments.

“Keeping clean, doing dishes — it’s just sanitary to clean with hot water,” said Bonillas.

Bonillas also demonstrated to FOX31 the lack of water pressure in her kitchen sink faucet and ice-cold water flowing from her shower. She said she must drive to her parents’ home to bathe.

“If I want to get ready for work or go out or anything I have to add an extra 15 minutes,” she said.

Bonillas says she asked the Problem Solvers to obtain information for residents because she couldn’t get a satisfactory answer from maintenance or management regarding when the repairs would be made.

The Problem Solvers learned the hot water was left unrepaired by a management company that just sold the property to AMC, which took control on Dec. 27. FOX31 spoke to local management and the new district manager, who declined to appear on camera but verified the transfer of management.

All residents are receiving notices of upcoming repairs, which include work on balconies.

Colorado law requires landlords to provide a safe, clean environment for tenants.

Legal experts told the Problem Solvers that tenants who feel their rights are being violated should document any maintenance or environmental problems and communicate with management in writing.