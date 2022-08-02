LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Metro-area families are reaching out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help. They want their tax returns but can’t get through to anyone at the IRS.

After 52 years of marriage, Suzanne and Michael Brechun didn’t imagine calling the IRS together would be part of their partnership duties.

“We have a landline and a cell phone, and we each put in a different number that promises you you’ll get a real person,” Suzanne said. “It will be hours and hours that music will play, and nobody will ever answer.”

On April 8, the Brechuns sent off their tax returns in the mail and received a U.S. Postal Service receipt with a tracking number. The retired couple is expecting a return of more than $2,000 but hasn’t seen a penny or heard any updates about it online, on the phone or in the mail.

“What I’m worried about is that, well, now not only don’t I have my refund, but they don’t have my filing perhaps,” Michael said. “And on the automated systems, they said don’t file a second time. So, I don’t know what to do.”

Several other viewers have contacted the Problem Solvers recently with similar issues, saying they can’t get someone on the phone or make an appointment at the local IRS assistance centers in the metro area.

IRS: Paper tax returns delayed for months

At the latest tally on June 22, the IRS reported it had 10.5 million unprocessed tax returns and 8.8 million of them are paper returns.

According to the IRS website, all paper and electronic individual returns received prior to January 2022 have been processed if the return had no errors or did not require further review. The website also says that if you filed on paper, it may take six months or more to process your tax return. Additionally, it says not to send in a second return if you can’t see the status online.

FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to the IRS media department asking for advice for the Brechun’s and other viewers who have exhausted all suggestions shared on the IRS website. We will update this story with any responses we receive.