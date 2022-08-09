DENVER (KDVR) — Margaret Albe says her family never gave up on finding her 67-year-old uncle Thomas, who disappeared 14 years ago.

“It is just such a relief because we didn’t know he was alive,” she said on the discovery that he was alive.

The family later learned he has been issued $1,092 a month in Social Security benefits since June 3, 2020, money that will provide Thomas with proper care.

“I don’t want him to have to worry about anything anymore. He’s been living on the streets this whole time,” Albe said.

Getting the funds became difficult when Albe learned the funds had been sent to an account linked to the mental health division.

“It seems just like it’s been a stalemate. sitting there like nobody cares,” she said.

The Problem Solvers contacted the Social Security Administration, which started the process to transfer the funds. Albe will soon be able to provide her uncle with the care he needs.

“I get to see him just be treated like a person and feel like a person after feeling like nobody for so long,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Thomas expenses.