Custom-made food truck stolen from owner’s Littleton home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Jefferson County chef’s custom-made food truck was recently stolen from his home.

You may have seen Shaun Frederick’s Mile HI Island Grill parked around Littleton or even on the move around Jefferson County, and beyond.

FOX31 Problem Solver Joshua Short spoke with Frederick and also has some important information you should know when it comes to insuring vehicles like this.

Extended family members are raising money via GoFundMe for the custom-made mobile restaurant, which costs up to $30,000. Custom-made because Frederick is 6 feet, 8 inches tall.

“I’ve been here since January 2014,” Frederick said, adding nothing like this has ever happened to him.

He said over the weekend, he returned from a night out with fellow coaches of a local high school football team to find the truck was gone.

“[I] got back home at around one o’clock and our truck was gone, our trailer was gone,” he explained.

Frederick told the Problem Solvers that he actually just purchased a Ring Doorbell camera the same day those thieves came in front of his home and took part of his livelihood away from him. He planned to install it the next day.

“Honestly, my hope is that we find our trailer because like I said, it’s a custom built trailer for a man of my size,” he said.

Frederick is a very tall man, but not even his stature could stand up to his sizeable ambitions.

“We had a dream and that dream has slowly turned into a nightmare,” he said, while holding back tears.

First: Contact local law enforcement and file a police report.

Second: Contact your insurance company with that police report number.

And lastly: If it’s a vehicle that you use for business purposes, make sure that vehicle is on a commercial policy, not a personal policy.