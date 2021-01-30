Mechanic steps in to help after theft from Broomfield non-profit

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — At A Precious Child in Broomfield, demand for food, clothes, and other essential supplies has never been higher.

The pandemic has increased demand at the non-profit, which helps children in need across eight metro Denver counties.

“This is like a thrift store, but better, because it’s all free,” Marketing Coordinator Laura Wilson said.

The non-profit uses a large box truck to pick up donations, and deliver them to families who can’t make it to the Broomfield facility.

“It’s especially important during COVID, because even though we’re open every day, we have a lot of clients who can’t get to us,” Wilson says.

But when staff members turned on the truck last week, they say it started making a terrible sound.

Technicians at Automotive Specialists quickly found the problem.

“When our technician put the vehicle on the lift, he found out both catalytic converters had been stolen,” Manager Sabrina Bowers said.

Bowers says the converters have been a prime theft target in recent months, and unfortunately, are not cheap to replace.

“My initial thought was ‘who does that to a non-profit?’ I think that’s what we were all thinking,” Wilson says.

Wilson says A Precious Child was looking at a costly repair, until Automotive Specialists stepped in to help.

“First, they gave us a discounted repair at $2,900 and then surprised us, and kicked in an extra $1,000,” she says. “We didn’t even have to ask, they just stepped forward and said we’ve got you, and we’re back in action with the truck.”

Bowers says she’s familiar with the work the non-profit does, and decided it was their chance to pay it forward.

“They needed us, and we just want to give back to our community,” she says. “A Precious Child gives back to so many places, they go above and beyond, so why wouldn’t you want to help them out?”



Broomfield Police have not identified a suspect, but they’re asking anyone who recognizes the individual in the surveillance photos to give them a call.

You can find out more about A Precious Child here: https://apreciouschild.org/