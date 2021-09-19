Massive unicorn carving stolen from Westminster backyard

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The owner of a massive unicorn statue in Westminster is calling on the FOX31 Problem Solvers to help him find his prized possession.

“I’m still in disbelief, it really happened,” statue owner Larry Augsbury said. “No one saw a thing, none of the neighbors.”

At the corner of West 111th Avenue, just yards from where Augsbury slept during the early morning hours of Sept. 11, he believes a group of people got into his backyard and got away with stealing the joy of his Westminster community.

“Many of the children walk right by my house every day, and it was one of the highlights of their morning and day going home, seeing that unicorn,” Augsbury said.

The unicorn with its tongue out was carved out of a 50-foot cottonwood tree back in 2008.

Along with bringing joy to neighbors, it served as a symbol of Augsbury’s Scottish heritage. He paid a chainsaw sculptor good money to come from Wyoming and create the massive masterpiece.

“In honor of my clan, my mother’s name is Francis Cunningham where I get the Cunningham from,” Augsbury said. “He carved a rampant unicorn out of 18 feet of the bottom of a cottonwood tree trunk.”

Augsbury hopes someone can now spot his statue and help bring it back. He reported the theft to Westminster police and encourages anyone with information to call the department.