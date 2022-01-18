Marshall Fire victims misled by Airbnb listing, out $10,000 with nowhere to go

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A family displaced in the Marshall Fire is coming to the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help, saying they’re now out of $10,000 and the temporary home they rented on Airbnb.

Displaced for a minimum of four months with a damaged home that still stands, Daniel Mederios and Kristin White thought luck was on their side.

“We were the luckiest of the unlucky,” Mederios said. “We thought we were going to get a jump on it and find a place and get to some kind of normalcy quickly.”

With a blended family of seven, they needed a big home with several bathrooms.

“I’m still breastfeeding my 11-month-old, so we really needed to be somewhere kind of safe and suitable for a family. We really needed stability, a clean place to go to.”

The couple thought they found that clean suitable Airbnb for their big group with a listing for a home that had two and a half bathrooms and four bedrooms.

Pictures shared with the FOX31 Problem Solvers show the dirty conditions inside that kept White up all night worried that her toddler or infant would choke on the floss picks and pills found on the floor, along with excessive dust and dirt.

“I had the worst reaction because my home is my sanctuary and being uprooted from everything I know and potty training my little babies there, I was immediately so off-put by the cleanliness. I couldn’t sit, I could barely sleep,” White said.

The listing advertised “enhanced cleanliness” and while it listed two and a half bathrooms, the family says there were only two toilets and restrooms.

“I was like, where is our other bathroom? We have seven kids, I would have never picked a listing for less than two and a half bathrooms,” Mederios said.

The family believes they should be covered under Airbnb’s travel policy. However, they are still out of $10,000 and received a notification from a representative that their claim was denied because of evidence presented by the host, despite the videos and claims they sent in.

“Disaster victims should be the people that should be ones really considered, give some benefit of the doubt,” White and Mederios said. “We’re not vacationers there for fun. We have nowhere to go.”

A representative with Airbnb sent the following statement:

“Our Community Support Team is working with both the host and guest to thoroughly investigate this case and attempt to mediate the dispute per our policies”

FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to the host who sent us this statement:

“This matter has nothing to do with me. The agreement this person had was with Airbnb.”