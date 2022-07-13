BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adam Ciesielski lived in what he called his dream home for eight years before losing it to the Marshall Fire in December of 2021.

His hope of rebuilding was bolstered by the possibility that his home’s foundation could be saved, but he says work crews removed it before a structural engineering firm could complete their efforts to save what was left of his home.

“To feel positive again about it to be saved and then have it removed again is just horrible,” said Ciesielski, who had planted $10,000 worth of trees in his yard before the fire occurred.

Ciesielski told the Problem Solvers that when he saw work crews in the area, he made sure to remind them that he did not want his foundation removed.

“When I drove back by later that afternoon, it had already been taken out,” he said, describing the experience as being “a new low” after enduring so much loss.

Home foundation removed despite conversations, written requests

Ciesielski provided the Problem Solvers with documentation, including a signed Boulder County Right of Entry agreement where Ciesielski submitted a note saying “per our conversation on April 22nd, please do not remove my foundation.”

He later contacted the Boulder Debris Removal Hotline, where the representative confirmed his statement was submitted.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Boulder County officials and received the following statement from the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management:

“The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is in contact with the property owner and has spoken to him. During the call, we had with the property owner, he agreed to send his property insurance information to DHSEM so that we can continue to work through the process. DHSEM has not received the insurance information that is necessary to proceed.”

Ciesielski said he has submitted the requested information but said those responsible for removing the foundation should be financially responsible, not his insurance company, which has already paid his claim for fire damages.

He wants a resolution as soon as possible so he can move on and rebuild, but it will be a difficult process.

“Just do the quick math on that: It’s 900 grand to rebuild something that I’d bought eight years ago for a third of that price,” he said.



