Marshall Fire cause still not public; trash, railroad tie burning not allowed

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – No one is allowed to burn trash, telephone poles, pallets, railroad ties or other treated wood (even if they have a permit), according to Kyle Holsinger, the senior firefighter for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office of Fire Management.

Holsinger, who issues and denies permits for unincorporated Boulder County, confirmed that no one at the Twelve Tribes property on Eldorado Springs Road has had a burning permit and no one has applied for a permit on that property since at least 2013.

“I’ve not found any evidence that they applied or got one,” he said.

The property had been part of an investigation for several days as authorities tried to find the origin and cause of the devastating Marshall Fire that destroyed more than a thousand homes.

A few people captured video of flames on the property prior to the Marshall Fire growing out of control in the powerful wind.

Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced that authorities had completed their search of the property. But they still did not release any details about the cause or origin of the blaze.

“We left it in the sheriff’s hands,” said Rachel Fisher, a woman who said she used to live on the property and spoke to the Problem Solvers on the phone. Fisher said she did not believe anyone was burning anything on the property the day the Marshall Fire ignited.

In the past, however, a BCSO report shows her husband, Joe Fisher, would alert authorities when the people on the property planned a controlled burn.

“We had to burn certain things at times, and sometimes we’d have a cookout, a campfire type thing, and I know he’d call them for that, and they’d come and tell us that was fine,” she said.

According to a Mountain View Fire Rescue report from Christmas Eve, a fire crew visited the property after receiving a call about a fire. Someone on the property said he was burning railroad ties that day but had a water source and other tools nearby, so the fire crew left.

Holsinger said railroad ties are not permitted for burning whether or not someone has a permit.

However, campfires are permitted on private property without a permit.