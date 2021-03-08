Man steals donation jar for grieving boy

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — At Chili Shack on Colfax, a customer Friday afternoon was hungry for more than a burrito.

Footage obtained only by the FOX31 Problem Solvers catches a brazen man in action taking his food and a full donation jar to go.

“What shocked me was I see this man, he’s an elderly gentleman, he looks very well groomed and taken care of,” Leonardo Pina said.

“He literally turned around and grabbed the bucket and walked away with it. It was a total shock he would just steal that. On the side of the thing, it said for a person that passed away.”

Pina had just put the jar out there days ago. He’s collecting donations for a 6-year-old boy who just lost his father about a week ago.

“You didn’t take from us, you didn’t take from this restaurant, you took from a child that probably needed the money more,” Pina said.

Another camera captured the man take off in what police are calling a silver or blue new model Toyota Tacoma.

“To see him get in the vehicle he got into was a shock,” Pina said. “In my eyes, it didn’t look like someone who really needed the money at this time.”

“It breaks my heart and I feel so sad that, instead of helping, they take money from someone else,” Chili Shack employee Letecia Olivas said.

Olivas was just ending her shift around 1:45 p.m. Friday when this happened. Her heart instantly sank knowing how much the community had put into that jar for the little boy.

“It was 20s, 10s and fives kind of around $200, $300,” Olivas said.

Pina is now hoping the community can help catch this crook before he takes from another boy in need of support.

“It’s not about the money, it’s the point of what he did, and took from a kid,” Pina said.

Lakewood Police believe this man is in his 50s and his new Toyota Tacoma had a Utah license plate. If you know anything, police would like you to call.

The family also shared a GoFundMe page for the grieving little boy.