Police were called to 20th and Larimer where an officer-involved shooting took place injuring multiple people. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — An attorney who represents some of the six bystanders who said they were injured during a recent police shooting downtown said another victim has come forward, sharing injuries to his foot.

While Denver Police will not confirm any victims’ or witnesses’ names from the shooting incident July 17, Siddhartha Rathod, an attorney, said his new client, Willis Small, suffered a gunshot wound to his foot during the incident.

Police were shooting at Jordan Waddy after they said Waddy allegedly pointed a gun at them.



Willis Small’s injured foot. He claims he was shot by police while crossing Larimer Street on July 17. (Credit: Siddhartha Rathod, attorney)

According to Rathod, Small said he was crossing the street, and “as he stepped onto Larimer,” got shot in the foot.

The Problem Solvers plan to hear more of Small’s story on Friday, during an interview.