Man accused of trying to drag women from Denver Walgreens, following others

DENVER (KDVR) — Almost a dozen women have now spoken with the FOX31 Problem Solvers after they say they were followed or chased by a man in the Cheesman Park and Capitol Hill neighborhoods.

However, the Problem Solvers are now learning the man behind it all may have also tried to grab several women inside a Walgreens store on East Colfax Avenue near Race Street.

“He’s just a big guy. He’s really intimidating. I was like, ‘This is the guy,'” said a woman we are calling Lisa.

Lisa was working at the Walgreens store last Thursday when she says a man by the same description walked in and grabbed a female customer by the arm and tried to drag her from the store.

“I heard someone screaming. It just happened so fast,” she said.

The woman wrestled him to the ground and ran out, but Lisa says the man then went after another woman in the store.

“He just didn’t care who was in his way, to be honest with you,” she said.

That woman escaped after an employee intervened, although Lisa says the man tossed the employee into a display and punched him before finally walking out of the building.

“I’m scared to be in the area. It’s just hard for me to be around here,” Lisa said.

Just a mile or so away, another close call occurred Wednesday morning, this time in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

A woman named Brittney was outside her apartment when the man, wearing the same outfit he was wearing at Walgreens, tried to grab her.

“I pulled back and told him not to touch me, and he said, ‘I want to have sex with you,'” she said.

“The description to the ‘T’ is exactly what he is and how he walks and what he looks like. He was wearing the same jacket and pants and shoes,” Lisa said.

Many women approached or followed by the man say he has a very distinctive gait or walk.

Both women worry the man will approach someone again and eventually hurt someone. Both are wondering how and why he hasn’t been caught by police.

“This is not OK. I don’t feel safe at work anymore,” said Lisa. “What else is he capable of doing?”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have identified around a dozen close calls involving the man.

The Problem Solvers have also reached out repeatedly to Denver police. A spokesperson says the department doesn’t have access to the threads on Nextdoor, where many women are posting about their encounters, and police claim that makes it difficult to identify crime patterns unless the activity is reported to law enforcement authorities.

However, the FOX31 Problem Solvers have confirmed that several police reports have been filed.

Many women claim they know where the man is rumored to live and are hoping police will make an arrest very soon.