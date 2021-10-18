Mail theft continues to rise in Aurora and Englewood

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Mail theft increases during the summer months, but cases are on the rise during the fall months.

Thieves are usually out to steal personal information in order to commit fraud.

Adrienne Gutierrez tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she couldn’t believe crooks could be so bold as to target her community mailbox, which sits near a busy intersection.

“You should be ashamed of yourself, you are violating people’s privacy for one and taking money from them,” she said. FOX31 learned mail theft is occurring in Aurora, Englewood and other areas.

The nation’s oldest law enforcement agency, the United States Postal Inspection Service is cracking down on the federal crime.

Postal Inspector Eric Manuel told FOX31 penalties for mail theft can include a $250,000 fine and five years in prison.

“If you commit other crimes in addition to mail theft such as identity theft or financial fraud such as bank fraud, you face much stiffer penalties up to 30 years in federal prison,” he said.

Manuel emphasizes that it is important to report missing mail to the USPIS in order to aid the investigation process.

The United States Postal Service told FOX31 you should closely monitor your mail and sign up for service notifications and tracking. Try to retrieve your mail as soon as it is delivered and if bills are missing, contact your credit card company immediately.