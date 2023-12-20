LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Centennial Peaks Hospital in Louisville is facing four separate investigations from Colorado’s Behavioral Health Administration.

This comes one month after the Problem Solvers reported on the story of Jonathan Delgado, a 28-year-old patient who felt he was being held hostage at the behavioral health hospital until FOX31 inquired about his status. Delgado was released the following morning.

A spokeswoman for the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration told the Problem Solvers the state agency is investigating two complaints “alleging patients were held beyond the legal parameters for involuntary hold.” A third investigation relates to the attempted suicide of a patient in July, and the fourth investigation is focused on the suicide of a patient who died at the facility in September.

“Having an attempted suicide and then within a very short period of time having a successful suicide, that’s a that’s a huge red flag,” said one former health care provider, who no longer works at Centennial Peaks and requested anonymity for fear of retaliation.

Former employee claims raising concerns led to firing

The former employee claimed they were let go after raising serious concerns about patient safety.

“Their primary objective doesn’t seem to be the patient, it seems to be making money,” the ex-employee said. “They don’t care that they’re understaffed.”

The Problem Solvers also spoke with multiple employees, both former and current, who said Centennial Peaks is chronically understaffed.

A spokesman for Centennial Peaks denied the hospital is understaffed or even that it was under investigation, telling the Problem Solvers in an email:

There are no active investigations of Centennial Peaks Hospital by the Behavioral Health Agency (BHA) that we are aware of. We are in good standing with all relevant State agencies. Recent surveys of our facility have been positive with no findings. Our Facility is staffed appropriately to provide safe, effective care to our patients. Due to HIPAA patient privacy laws, I cannot offer any comment on specific patients or their care. Centennial Peaks Hospital is committed to delivering compassionate care, being responsive to the needs of our patients and their families. Our team utilizes evidence-based therapies and treatments to best support those in our care. Our facility is a highly regarded, trusted provider of behavioral health services in our community. Centennial Peaks Hospital

The Behavioral Health Administration said patient privacy rights prevent it from confirming if Delgado’s case is one of the two patient cases it is now investigating for possibly holding someone longer than medically necessary.

Timely checks not completed for suicide-risk patients

Sources inside the hospital told the Problem Solvers that the patient who attempted suicide in July was found hanging in a bathroom and had to be rescued. Sources said a staff member was fired for not doing timely checks on the patient as required.

Multiple sources told the Problem Solvers the 41-year-old patient who took his life in September had been on a five-minute watch until the day of his death, when he was taken off the very restrictions that kept him monitored on his unit.

The man was able to gain access to the hospital cafeteria where, according to an autopsy report obtained by the Problem Solvers, he obtained and used a knife to kill himself.

“His medical history included depression and post-traumatic stress disorder,” according to the report.

Centennial Peaks Hospital (KDVR)

FOX31 has confirmed through court records the patient was due in an El Paso County courtroom the next day to face criminal charges. This alone should have kept him on a five-minute watch at Centennial Peaks Hospital, according to sources.

“I have worked in the corrections systems, and that’s one of the big ones that lights up if they’re coming up with a court case. This is when you need to keep a close eye on them,” said a former employee of Centennial Peaks Hospital.

The same person who spoke to the Problem Solvers anonymously said concerns they shared with management about patient treatment were ignored.

“Told them that I had concerns that they had a doctor that was coming in and not reading the charts and starting people on antipsychotics inappropriately when they should have been placed on alcohol withdrawal when there’s been no indication for antipsychotics,” the former employee said.

That same employee said they were let go four days after raising concerns both about patient treatment plans and staffing levels.

“Next thing you know, you’re working a 10-, 12-hour day, five days a week. So it’s a nice paycheck, but that’s not what you sign up for, and they will fight you to keep you seeing as many patients as possible,” the employee said.

Electronic records not always kept by hospital staff

The Problem Solvers have also learned from multiple sources the hospital doesn’t always use electronic records, and one patient even shared his hand-written charts with FOX31 to prove it.

“One of the reasons I remember asking like, ‘Why would you keep a paper chart in this day and age when there are so many options that are that are much better than this?’ It’s better for the doctors, it’s better for the patients, it’s better for record-keeping for Medicare, Medicaid, because those records are harder to audit,” the patient said. “It’s harder to audit handwritten records, whereas an (electronic medical record) is easier to audit.”

A spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told the Problem Solvers that state inspectors can still investigate health facilities no matter whether they use electronic or paper records, and there are no state requirements for hospitals to use electronic records.

But the same CDPHE spokesperson shared in an email that Congress passed a law requiring all public and private healthcare providers and eligible professionals to adopt and demonstrate meaningful use of electronic medical records by Jan. 1, 2014 — a decade ago — to maintain Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement levels.

“There is no requirement that facilities use electronic systems, but if they don’t, their Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels are reduced if they cannot demonstrate compliance,” the CPDHE spokesperson wrote.

The Problem Solvers could not find if Centennial Peaks Hospital has faced lower reimbursement levels from the federal government or not.

Centennial Peaks Hospital told FOX31 they do not have to maintain electronic medical records but plan to launch the use of such records in the coming year.

However, the company did not confirm if any employees were disciplined for the attempted patient suicide in July or the successful suicide in September. The hospital said it will not comment on employment matters, but staff are “continually educated on appropriate safety practices.”

A spokesperson for the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration could not provide a timeline for when the state’s investigation into Centennial Peaks Hospital might be complete.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Please get help immediately.