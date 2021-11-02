Looking for a good night’s sleep? Try staying in Denver or Colorado Springs

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for a good night’s sleep, you might want to consider staying in Denver.

That’s according to some brand new research which links the quality of a person’s sleep to the city they live in.

The report comes from Sleep Cycle and the Sleep Foundation.

It shows Denver is the fourth best city in the nation for sleep; Colorado Springs came in third.

The research shows more than three-quarters of Denver residents report having leisure time, given the city’s close proximity to outdoor recreation.

Leisure time, along with plenty of other factors, provided the Mile High City with an overall sleep score of 76.89, according to the report.

If you’re looking to get a better night’s sleep, experts suggest focusing on your morning routine.

They say making your ‘wake-up time’ consistent is one of the most important things you can do to help improve your sleep quality and duration.

”The other thing Denver residents can do, along with having a consistent wake-up time: try and get some morning light exposure. Get outside, take a walk, do something physically active in the bright morning light. That is a very powerful alerting mechanism,” said Dr. Wendy Troxel, a certified behavioral sleep expert and the senior scientists at the RAND Corporation.

While Denver was listed as the fourth best city for sleep in the nation, Seattle came in first and Las Vegas came in last.