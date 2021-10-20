Looking for a cheap Halloween costume?

AURORA (KDVR) — A lot of people spend a lot of money on Halloween costumes and unlike other items of clothing, it is once and done.

The Problem Solvers are bringing you the best of both worlds. A unique costume for a unique price.

Maggie Scivique of ARC Thrift stores showed The Problem Solvers that it’s possible to create a one-of-a-kind costume using gently used clothing that they sell every day and new, theatrical accessories.

They do have prepackaged costumes, but making your own really gets the creative juices flowing. The cost, said Scivique, is anything but creepy.

“The average costume may be as high as $25. I mean, you could do more accessories and get as high as $30,” Scivique said.

Either way, you will be howling at the moon at how much you save.