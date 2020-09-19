Longmont man seeks help from Problem Solvers after receiving $2,300 water bill

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — If you think your water bill is on the high side, consider what Joe Peppers received in the mail. The Longmont resident tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers he was shocked to see he owes more than $2,300 in water charges for last month.

‘Frankly, I’ve never had a water bill anything like that,” he said.

Peppers says he takes pride in the landscaping at the duplex he owns.

“I could go xeriscaping with gravel and rocks and all of that but that’s not very friendly, so I want grass,” he said.

Peppers tells the Problem Solvers that because he is blind, monitoring the sprinklers has been a challenge but he has noticed there are problems related to the sprinkler valves working properly.

The Problem Solvers contacted Steve Ward of SJ Ward Landscapes. Ward inspected the sprinklers and found no evident reason for the massive bill.

“I’ve done a lot of landscapes, I’ve never seen anything like that,” he said.

Ward added that “you could use that much on a golf course.”

Peppers says he appreciates Ward taking the time to look at the sprinkler system.

“I appreciate all of you guys coming out because it’s been hard to get help,” he said.

Peppers’ main concern is getting the lawn healthy so he can rent out the building’s other unit.

“I can’t not use sprinklers because my yard will die and look horrible and I won’t be able to get decent tenants,” Peppers said.

The City of Longmont tells the Problem Solvers Peppers’ bill will be reduced when he shows receipts for repair costs. Water department technicians will make a visit to the property and inspect the water lines and meters with specialized equipment.