LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A place where horses are changing the lives of children coping with disabilities is in danger of shutting down.

The Horses Make Miracles program must find a new location within the next few months because the existing property is being sold. That means children and seniors along the Front Range will no longer have a place to receive therapy that is improving their quality of life.

Founder Linda Raulino has been providing horse therapy to children and adults for nearly 40 years.

“They are very sentimental and sensitive beings, and I know having horses all my life, I went through a rough patch, and they saved me,” Raulino told FOX31.

Gabe Villarreal, 8, and Sam Villarreal, 9, participate in the program. They demonstrated their grooming skills while pampering their best friends, horses Dakota and Tony.

“I like to get the circle brush and brush in circles,” Gabe said.

Their mother told FOX31 that her children have truly benefitted from the program and count the days until they can see the horses again.

“It’s like I wanted to stay here every hour of the day,” Sam said.

Horse therapy program helps children, older Coloradans

Raulino, who is battling an illness, will be unable to secure a new location after the property is sold and will lose her own home.

“Because of mold in my house, it’s going to be demolished, and that’s not helping my recovery,” Raulino said.

The program also helps seniors in partnership with the Silver Stirrups program.

“There’s a lot of people that come here for help that won’t have this place,” Silver Stirrups organizer Susan Parker said.

Psychologist and volunteer Carol Calkins told the Problem Solvers that animal therapy is proven to be highly effective.

“It helps develop the part of the brain that stimulates development without having to use words,” Calkins said. She said just petting and caring for horses also creates a sense of safety for children.

The eight horses in the program are rescues. Raulino said therapy horse Dakota is 40 years old, which is about 150 in human years. He used to work on a ranch and may have ended up going to slaughter when he became too old to provide a service, but he is now a treasured part of the Horses Make Miracles family.

If the program is not relocated, the horses will be separated and have nowhere to go.

“What we need is a roof over the horses’ heads,” Raulino said.

The program needs the donation of a barn and riding space in the Longmont area to accommodate the eight horses. Anyone who can donate space can contact FOX31 at tips@kdvr.com or provide support through the Daisy Chain Sanctuary GoFundMe page.