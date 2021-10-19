Longmont family hopes for return of heirlooms lost in storage unit auction

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A Longmont family is devastated after losing heirlooms passed down through generations. The items were auctioned off in a storage sale.

Amanda Johnson tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers her mother, a professional caterer, lost business and employment during the pandemic, causing financial difficulties. The family is now trying to track down the precious items.

“It’s not just a storage unit they bought. It’s a house, it’s a home, it’s memories,” Johnson said.

The items include baby pictures, handmade Christmas stockings, baby clothes and a diploma from Colorado Christian University, in addition to keepsakes from lost loved ones.

“People that have passed that I have signatures from and memories with them are in there,” Johnson said.

Johnson hopes someone will recognize the items and contact the family.

Johnson tearfully urged anyone in possession of the heirlooms to contact the storage facility or reach out to the family via FOX31.

“Getting back those memories and those things that my mom cannot replace would be the best thing ever,” she said.

The items were bought in an auction held on Oct. 13 at Extra Space Storage on Nelson Road in Longmont.

If you have any information, contact the FOX31 Problem Solvers.