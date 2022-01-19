Lodging deals in Colorado’s ski communities

DENVER (KDVR) — As ski season ramps up across Colorado, discount deals are drying up quickly. Fortunately there are still ways you can save if you and your family are looking to hit the slopes in the weeks ahead.

The travel website HotelPlanner.com says it’s seeing an increase in the number of people searching for and booking lodging here in our ski communities.

According to the website, most of the bookings are at four and five star hotels. Which is why travel experts suggest you set your eyes on a two or three star spot.

Granted, there is a difference between a five star stay and two star hotel, given financial and staffing shortages brought on by COVID.

It really all depends on your comfort level.

“For instance, they may not be cleaning your room every day. It might be every second or third day. But some hotels are trying to offer different experiential services like yoga and meditation and spa treatments, and things like that are more holistic in nature,” said Philip Ballard with HotelPlanner.com.

According to Ballard, shifting to a two or three star hotel in our mountain communities could save you a couple hundred bucks right now.

But if you don’t like that idea, Colorado’s ski resorts are also offering some winter deals.

For instance, Breckenridge Ski Resort has a deal underway where you can get luxury lodging with rates starting at $199 a night if you book by Saturday, January 22.

At Steamboat Resort, they’re offering 20% off on lift tickets, lodging and equipment between now and April 11. On top of that, kids ages 12 and under can ski free when a legal guardian purchases an adult 5-day or more lift ticket.

Over at Winter Park Resort, there’s a BOGO 50% off sale happening on your second night’s stay, plus an extra 25% off additional nights if you book by February 14.

To find the best lodging deals, travel experts also suggest you avoid Valentine’s Day weekend and President’s Day weekend.

They say your best bet at locking in savings are to book your stay in off-hours like 12am on Sunday, rather than 9am on a Monday.