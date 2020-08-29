Local restaurant says Yelp is hiding positive reviews

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Hundreds of businesses affected by the pandemic are struggling to get back on their feet. With so many customers relying on reviews these days, positive comments are worth their weight in gold.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found that if you want to really help a struggling business, be careful about the reviews you post, even if they are glowing.

Huyen Nguyen works hard to keep her restaurant ViVi Pho Arapahoe afloat during the pandemic.

She says her customers love the food and aren’t afraid to let everyone know on the Yelp website.

“We provide a really high quality of broth,” Nguyen said.

She contacted the Problem Solvers when she noticed several positive reviews had been moved to the “not recommended” section of the page.

“The customer tells me it takes a lot of time to write comments on Yelp but the next day it disappears,” Nguyen said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Yelp’s national headquarters.

They tell us no reviews were actually deleted from the restaurant’s business page but their recommendation software moves what it sees as less helpful or less reliable reviews to the “not recommended” section.

The reviews are still visible to customers.

Nguyen says the system is unfair.

“Not recommended? You think they have time to go down to the page?” she said.

Yelp says the company doesn’t want to encourage businesses to request reviews from customers to keep things fair.

“It’s really unfair for the restaurant and also for the customer,” Nguyen said.

Yelp issued this statement to FOX31:

“Yelp’s mission is to connect consumers with great local businesses by giving them access to reliable and useful information. their trust is our top priority, which is why we take significant measures to maintain the integrity and quality of the content on our site, while leveling the playing field for hard working business owners who rightfully earn their great reputation.”

Nguyen says she stands by her top quality Vietnamese cuisine.

“Come here you’re going to enjoy a clean environment and a good quality of Vietnamese food,” she said.

Yelp tells FOX31 they provide information for reviewers on their site that explains how to play by the rules.