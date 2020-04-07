Local realtor helps COVID-19 patient safely close on new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- It is a scary time to buy or sell a home. Showings are down by nearly 50% in some areas but real estate experts say this is no time to put off plans to find your dream home.

Arnulfo Zarate was exposed to the coronavirus and tested positive for COVID-19 just days before closing on a new home.

"I just didn’t know what was going to happen," he said.

Real Estate Expert Grant Muller of Spaces Real Estate came up with a plan. He tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers that even though Colorado’s public health order allows the operation of real estate services, doing business safely means getting creative, especially during closings where both buyer and seller must be present.

Muller explains that in Zarate's case, "we had to scramble a little bit but I thought, 'What if we could get a power of attorney to sign on the buyer's behalf?'"

That turned out to be a solution.

Muller adds that it is possible to maintain public safety standards while allowing those shopping for homes to actually view them in an effective manner.

"Some people are doing video walk-throughs, some agents are creating a 3-D virtual tour," he said.

Zarate tells FOX31 he and the seller are relieved their closing was not delayed, and like everyone else, looks forward to a day when the coronavirus pandemic will be a thing of the past.

“I think it’s going to feel great walking into a new home, you know, after all this is done," he said.

As far as what’s on his list of things to do as a new homeowner once he recovers, Zarate says, “probably celebrate with a beer or something.”

For more information about real estate transactions during the coronavirus pandemic, read this guidance from the Colorado Association of Realtors.