Local police agencies helping Denver PD during demonstrations are using different weapons, creating confusion

DENVER (KDVR) — During the first couple of evenings of protests in downtown Denver, the chaos and confusion made it difficult for the public to know the devices being used against them and who was using them.

Now that the dust has settled, the FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting a better idea of who was helping Denver police control the crowds and what they used.

A spokesman for the Denver Police Department says in addition to Colorado State Patrol protecting state property and the Colorado National Guard deployed to protect buildings, the following local departments assisted DPD since May 28:

Adams County Sheriff’s Office: Tactical Team

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office: Tactical Team

Aurora Police Department: Tactical Team

Broomfield Police Department: Tactical Team

Brighton Police Department / Commerce City Police Department: Combined Tactical Team

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office: Tactical Team

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office / Arvada Police Department: JeffCo Regional Tactical Team

Lakewood Police Department / Wheat Ridge Police Department: West Metro Tactical Team

Westminster Police Department: Tactical Team

While each agency was working in the city of Denver, individual department spokespeople told the Problem Solvers their officers were operating under their individual department’s use-of-force guidelines.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is working on compiling information on all the less-than-lethal munitions used in assisting Denver.

A spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies brought tear gas and pepper spray, but did not use any during the protests.

A spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department says their officers did use Defense Technology Stinger CS Rubber Ball Grenades (Model 1088) a few times. The department provided the following list, but doesn’t have a complete inventory of what was used, or how often:

CTS model 9593 CS Sting-ball grenade.

CTS Model 5231 CS Triple-Phaser Gas Munition

CTS Model 5230JL CS Gas Canister

CTS Model 6230 CS Smoke Grenade

CTS Model 5210 White Smoke Grenade

CTS Model 6340 OC Vapor Grenade

CTS Model 4557 Direct Impact 40mm Foam Baton Round

CTS Model 2581 Super Sock 12GA round

The Broomfield Police Department brought pepper balls and pepper spray, but only used the spray, according to a spokeswoman.

The Brighton Police Department’s involvement was under the directive of Commerce City police, due to the nature of a combined tactical team, according to a BPD spokesman. Commerce City is still compiling information for the Problem Solvers’ request.

A spokesperson for Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they are still assisting Denver police, and will be conducting an after action report once that work is complete.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is still processing the Problem Solvers’ request. Arvada police are a part of the Jefferson County Regional Tactical Team, and its use-of-force policy allows for the use of bean bag rounds, foam batons and “flash sound diversionary devices” in riotous situations.

A spokesperson for Lakewood police says the department didn’t bring any munitions, and was there in a standby capacity.

Wheat Ridge police did not use any non-lethal methods and were functioning under mutual aid policies, according to a spokeswoman.

A spokeswoman for Westminster police says after its officers gave several verbal commands for protestors to disperse, they deployed two 40mm sponge rounds, one stinger ball and partial use of a fogger.

Colorado State Patrol is working on processing the Problem Solvers’ request.