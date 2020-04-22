Local parent frustrated after youth sports league cancels season without refund

DENVER (KDVR) — Branden Gedatus said he learned that after paying more than $250 for two children, the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club spring program was canceled.

“We got an email that said, ‘At this time, we are not issuing refunds.'”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the organization. They tell us they are now launching a “Register Now, Pay Later” option and explained that in the case of cancellations, financial solutions — including credit toward future programming and increased need-based scholarships — will be provided. The club will also begin offering free uniforms for thousands of members.

Executive Director Aaron Nagel issued the following statement to FOX31:

“This unprecedented situation has halted play not only for members of Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club but for members of thousands of other non-profit youth sport organizations across the country, restricting access to basic physical fitness and emotional well-being for millions of children.”

He adds, “Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club fully recognizes this health crisis is challenging everyone differently. We thank all our members for their support and remain committed to honoring our mission to keep kids safe, active, and healthy. We look forward to the day kids are smiling on the soccer fields again.”

Denver City officials tell the Problem Solvers Parks and Recreation spring programs are canceled and summer programs are postponed.

Customers who already registered received full refunds.

The Denver Better Business Bureau tells FOX31 this can be a confusing time for businesses and organizations and their customers, clients and members.

“Most contracts weren’t written with a global pandemic specifically in the language,” said Investigator Ezra Coopersmith.

He adds that if you belong to a program that does not want to issue a refund for fees, it’s best to ask about exceptions to your agreement so both parties can work out a compromise.