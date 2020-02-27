Local mother of 7 gets HVAC system fixed after contacting the Problem Solvers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Bethany Skinner has seven kids to watch over, so she was extremely worried when her drywall was torn up in order to repair her heating and air conditioning system.

"It’s important because it’s their safe place. I don’t want to have exposed walls," she said.

Skinner says she contacted her HVAC company to remind them the repairs needed to be completed, but there was a lengthy delay.

Skinner, who has experience in the construction business, said, “You need to do what you can to satisfy the customer.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted Brendan Jump, owner of the Colorado Discount Heating and Cooling company.

He explained that he has made changes in staffing and was not aware of the issue.

Jump then quickly contacted Skinner to make arrangements for the repairs.

"We are going to go in there and redo the heating and cooling system to make sure she and her kids are comfortable," Jump said, adding, "They put their trust in me. I owe it to them.”

Skinner says she was surprised to receive his call and looks forward to seeing her children enjoy a more comfortable environment.

"Just to finish what isn’t working, I’d be very satisfied with that. I would," she said.

Consumer experts tell the Problem Solvers before you hire any HVAC company, get several references, agree on warranty guidelines and get repair policies in writing.