Local man with autism gets ‘lifeline’ device back after 2 months of waiting

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 is taking action to help a man with autism who has been missing his lifeline for months.

David Matter, 30, has autism spectrum disorder. He’s non-verbal and has used a device that serves as his voice since the first grade. Matter and his speech device even won the spelling bee in sixth grade.

Over the years, Matter went from using a keyboard device to an iPad, allowing him to share his wishes from snacks he wants to eat or movies he wants to watch.

“His device is really his lifeline to the world,” Matter’s father Bob said, adding “As an iPad, it’s not just about his voice; he can message people too.”

At the end of November, Matter’s screen cracked on his iPad, pausing his ability to communicate. Since he got it through Medicaid, Bob shipped it back to the company he got it from, MedStuff, for repairs.

“I shipped it back Dec. 3 overnight to the company down in south Denver,” Bob said.

For two months, Bob says he could not get any updates about when Matter could get his iPad back.

“What I was getting on my voicemail tree is, ‘Nobody’s here, don’t leave a voicemail because nobody’s checking it,’” Bob said, adding, “You are fighting for someone who is voiceless, who typically society goes, ‘If this person can’t communicate, they have got to be the bottom of the barrel.’”

FOX31 Problem Solvers went to MedStuff on Tuesday and met Anna Davis, the new chief compliance officer. Immediately after informing her about Matter’s situation, she promised to help.

“I can assure you that if there are any matters that need addressing, absolutely things will be addressed immediately within the next 24 to maybe 48 hours maximum,” Davis said.

Bob sent us a video of Matter receiving a brand-new iPad the following day.

Davis says Matter may not be the only client dealing with a long wait time for MedStuff product repairs. She wants anyone experiencing issues to call their office at 303-333-2035.