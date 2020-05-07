Local COVID-19 nurse needs help after drunk driver totals her car

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — National Nurses Day honors nurses across America for the help they provide.

However, a Colorado nurse is in need of a little help herself right now.

Laura Olbrich is a nurse at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge. She is now caring for COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit.

“I just feel so wonderful and grateful that I’m a nurse and able to take care of these patients,” she said.

However, on Saturday, May 2, a suspected drunk driver slammed into her car while out for a joy ride in the hospital’s parking lot.

That suspected drunk driver is named Jenny Gonzales. Police say she had a 2-year-old child in the car with her. She’s facing charges of driving under the influence, child abuse and reckless endangerment.

“There’s a lot of tire marks. It looks like she was out for a joy ride,” explained Olbrich.

Olbrich’s car was a 2007 Hyundai Tucson. The damage to her suspension costs more than the car is worth.

“After you see certain things for so long, there could be worse things. I feel bad about my car but those are just things,” Olbrich said.

She is taking it in stride, but the FOX31 Problem Solvers learned she could use some help. Her husband is now essentially her Uber driver, driving her a half hour to work each morning at 6 a.m. and then back home again late at night.

“She does such important work, I try not to complain too much. The plate’s pretty full right now with all that’s going on and one more thing on the plate is not ideal,” said her husband Ryan.

Yes, even heroes occasionally need a helping hand. Regardless, Laura will keep showing up for work to help others in the fight of their lives.

Those able to help Olbrich can email problemsolvers@kdvr.com