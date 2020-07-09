Local couple’s wedding postponed due to pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver medical worker’s wedding was canceled days before the event after her fiancé was notified he will not be released from the military in time.

Aspen and Ruben Candelaria were married at a courthouse in January but planned to share their vows before family and friends in a wedding ceremony on July 11 at the Stonebrook Manor in Thornton. But Candelaria, who is serving in the Army, just learned he will not be able to return from his post due to coronavirus pandemic military restrictions.

Aspen Candelaria said, “I just hoped that I could wear my wedding dress.”

Her father, Justin Thompson, says the couple had saved their money for years in order to afford their dream wedding.

“Broke my heart, you know, seeing the pain that she was in,” he said.

The Candelarias want the venue to give them an 18-month window to set a new date because they have no way of knowing when Ruben Candelaria will be released from his post.

“According to the contract, we were supposed to provide 90 days’ notice. Well, the military doesn’t provide 90 days!” Thompson said.

The Problem Solvers contacted venue owner Bill Barrow.

He tells FOX31 his heart goes out to all who are struggling with the effects of the pandemic,

“Not only do you have a pandemic but you have a close down with someone in the military,” he said.

A veteran himself, Barrow says he’s trying to help those struggling with a military discount and special contract clause.

“For whatever reason a person in the military can’t get here, then we waive all of our fees,” he said.

Barrow has offered to extend the Candelarias’ contract in six month increments until a new date can be set.

“I don’t want to be in this area where we’re kind of floating and not knowing what we’re going to do,” he said, adding, “If they book this year, they’re stuck in with this year’s rates — nothing goes up.”

The Candelarias say they are worried the wedding will have to be canceled and they may be left without a refund because the pandemic hasn’t actually shut down the business.

They are seeking legal advice regarding whether the Force Majeure clause of their contract will require the business to return their money.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.