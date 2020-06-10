Local company helps homeowner remove large, unstable tree

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — This week’s storms are leaving many dangerously unstable trees leaning over homes, but at a cost of $600 or more, many homeowners aren’t able to pay for the immediate removal of them.

Beverly Hicks contacted the Problem Solvers out of fear a tree on her neighbor’s property would collapse on the room where her granddaughter sleeps.

“I don’t want to get a call that the tree fell on my house and took her life,” she said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Hector Deluna of United Tree Service for assistance.

Deluna’s trucks rolled up within an hour, much to Hicks’ surprise.

Deluna introduced himself, quickly assessed the tree as being extremely dangerous and told Hicks, “we will take care of that problem so you can sleep safely for not a dime. You don’t pay!”

Overcome with emotion, Hicks thanked Deluna.

“He has no clue, I’m so thankful!” she said.

Deluna brought his son and partner Jesus to the location, who tells FOX31 he is proud of his father’s commitment to giving back to the community.

“Not a lot of people have that role model in a person they can look up to and I’m glad and grateful I do,” Jesus said.

Hector Deluna started United Tree Service 25 years ago with $1.

He now donates a portion of his profits to charity.

Deluna tells FOX31 even though many businesses are struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, he can still find a way to help those in need, especially when lives are at stake.

“A lot of people struggle because a lot of people lost their jobs. This is an emergency — a hazard — so we’re willing to contribute,” he said.

Hicks says she’s thankful he feels that way. She’s also glad she called the Problem Solvers.

“When you’re at the end of your rope, basically, you’re searching and you’re looking. I see you guys on TV all the time helping people so I’m glad I did,” she said.