Local company donates car to cancer patient whose vehicle was stolen

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – A Denver cancer survivor got the surprise of a lifetime, as a local business stepped in to replace her car that was stolen the day after she got out of the hospital.

One week ago, Linda McGee’s daughter reached out to FOX31, asking for help spreading the word about her mother’s stolen 1990 Honda Accord. At the time, Linda said, “People don’t care anymore, I guess. People don’t care.”

She was diagnosed last year with stage 3 colon cancer. She just spent 50 days in the hospital. The day after she was released, thieves stole her car from a handicapped spot in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

“I was crying. That’s all my transportation I have,” she said.

Her daughter, Erika McGee said, “I don’t want her to feel bad or stress about things like this. I just want her to focus on getting healthy and getting strong. I don’t want her to be stressed out over her car.”

Fast forward one week, H. M. Brown & Associates decided to donate a 2007 Toyota Camry to Linda.

General Manager Jeff Strizich said, “Deborah Takahara told me your story, all the battles you’ve been having with your health. She asked me, ‘Is there anything you can do?’ I said, ‘Let me see. Let me have a conversation with the staff at H. M. Brown.'”

Stizich continued, “So we passed the hat around and we were able to come up with a few bucks. We want to contribute that to you… in the form of a car. We’re going to give you this car. It’s thanks to all these brokers who pitched in.”

The donation brought Linda to tears.

“I can’t believe this. I don’t have words. Now I can go to my doctor’s appointments without worrying if I can find enough money for Uber to get here and there. I don’t even know what to say. It’s a good feeling. It’s so nice. I cry, I look, I cry. I’m like, OMG, who does this?” she said.

The car was checked out, free of charge by Troy Parduhn of Hometown Tire Pros.

He said, “We just wanted to give back. We did a full vehicle inspection, ended up replacing the tires, doing an alignment, filters, oil change — just make it a certified used car.”

Strizich said, “We’re very blessed. We just as a crew felt, we heard her story and wanted to give back and see if we could make an impact. With everything going on with this environment right now, doing something good is nice. When we have an opportunity, we try to do what we can to help out the community. We’ve done this several times with different situations, I’m glad you brought it to my attention.”

Erika McGee said, “Thank you, everybody. This takes a huge load off my shoulders. This is more than we would’ve ever dreamed of. Thank you so much. We appreciate it. We appreciate everybody who came together to do this for my mom.”

As for her old car, Linda joked, “They can have that Honda.”