Local college students frustrated with inability to break leases despite remote learning

DENVER (KDVR) — With the approaching fall season comes a dilemma for thousands of college students who have had in-person classes canceled: getting out of their student apartment leases.

Former University of Denver student Tristan Jenkins could not break his off campus apartment lease even though he left the campus and the state in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. He ended up paying nearly $4,000 for the remainder of the lease.

“It was really frustrating having to pay all of that even though I’m not there!” he said.

The pandemic is creating a battle between students who suddenly find themselves with no need for off campus housing and landlords who will go out of business if all of their renters are let out of their leases.

The Colorado Apartment Association issued the following statement to the FOX31 Problem Solvers:

“We empathize with students caught in this position. Many will unfairly lose money if the universities don’t honor their promises. Unless the lease contains an early termination provision for such an event, there’s no obligation to change the lease. That said, rental housing providers always want to be partners with their residents. If rental housing providers shift their strategy to mitigate their losses by signing yearlong leases with non-students, when school starts up again, there will be far less housing available.”

The association says students can apply for rental assistance, pay the subsidy to the landlord and keep the housing reserved for when school starts again. Tenants’ rights attorney Jacob Eppler tells the Problem Solvers while the law upholds lease agreements, landlords also have a duty to try to mitigate their damages by making an effort to rent the apartment. Tenants can also try to work out a compromise.

“A cooperative solution: ‘May I pay this much money to get out of the lease or what can I do to help you re-let this apartment?'” Eppler suggested.

For more information about rental assistance, visit the Apartment Association of Metro Denver’s website.