Littleton hit-and-run victim seeks justice, protection for others

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A cyclist who was hit by a car and left for dead in Littleton spent two and a half weeks in the hospital and underwent three surgeries.

Tommy Corriveau is spoke exclusively to the FOX31 Problem Solvers, pleading with the community to help catch the person who almost killed him.

Over a month ago on June 5, 59-year-old Corriveau was riding his bike along the sidewalk of West Littleton Boulevard.

“I was coming down the sidewalk and next thing I know – wham, he blindsided me and then he takes off,” Corriveau said.

Cameras nearby captured the SUV, a dark silver or gold in color 2004-2009 Toyota 4Runner.

Corriveau couldn’t see the license plate. All he remembers was the bottom of the car pinning him before losing consciousness.

“I see the back tires, these are big tires coming at my face all I can do is twist and jerk my body,” Corriveau said. “As I do, he runs over my right leg and breaks my femur and that in turn rolls my body into my splintered broken pelvis and it stabs my inside. Now, I’m internally bleeding from bladder, my bowel and my stomach.”

“What he did is absolutely tragic. He left our victim lying on the sidewalk and didn’t report it, didn’t stop and didn’t do anything,” Littleton Police Department’s Officer Rick Redmond said.

LPD said detectives are working tirelessly to try and catch this driver.

“The car’s got a moon roof and it doesn’t have any side rails that people use to hop into the vehicle,” Redmond said.

Corriveau hopes this driver is caught, if not for his own justice, but to protect others.

“I’ll survive, I’m strong but you need to turn yourself in because you are going to do this to somebody again and it might be women and children and that’s what I’m afraid of,” Corriveau said. “I don’t want to see other people go through what I‘m going through.”

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 cash for tips and information. Contact Detective Adam Alderson with any information at 303-795-3736 or call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867 (720-913-STOP).