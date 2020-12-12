Aurora liquor store closes because of previous owner’s unpaid taxes

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) —When the security alarm went off at Craft-Y Liquor early Friday morning, the owner feared his business had been burglarized.

“That’s when I got a hold of the cops and they’re like, ‘It’s actually the police that are in your store.’ And we’re just like, ‘What’s going on?'” Jason Frank said. He bought the liquor store in 2018.

It turns out, Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies arrived to change his locks and put up a sign that said the business was closed for failure to pay 2017 property taxes.

Frank says his attorney told him when he bought the store there were no outstanding property taxes attached to the store.

But the Arapahoe County Treasurer’s Office would later inform him that wasn’t the case.

The previous owner provided FOX31 a letter he sent to the Arapahoe County treasurer in August 2019 asking if he still had “any liability” but says the county never responded to him.

Frank told the Problem Solvers he thought no news was good news.

“I contact the previous owner, he’s a good guy. He’s like, ‘Nah, nah, I’m pretty sure we paid those, let me file a dispute.’ He hears nothing so he thinks we’re good,” Frank said.

But Arapahoe County Treasurer Sue Sandstrom told FOX31 her office has no record of ever receiving such a letter and says under the law it’s the current owner who is liable for any unpaid taxes.

She said when she tried to explain that to Frank on Monday, he hung up on her.

“I get on the phone with the treasurer I try to explain it, she just cuts me off. ‘You got to pay it,’ blah, blah, blah, being very threatening and aggressive. I’m getting a little frustrated. I have to hang up the call,” admitted Frank.

He said he sent the treasurer a follow-up email on Tuesday asking if she would at least investigate whether the previous owner had in fact paid his 2017 taxes like Frank was led to believe. He said he never received a response to the email.

“It could’ve taken her five minutes, five seconds to write an email back to me saying, ‘Hey, you owe and you just got to pay it or we’re going to come in on Friday.’ Instead, we got to find out the hard way that the cops have broken into our store,” said Frank.

Sandstrom told FOX31 this is only the second time in 10 years she’s asked deputies to close a business for failure to pay taxes but said the dispute had gone on for two years.

Frank said he deserved a warning that he was about to face an imminent shut-down if the taxes weren’t paid.

“It takes five seconds to type that email to say, ‘On Thursday I’m going to have them come Friday morning’ and I would’ve just driven over like I did this morning and paid it because at the end of the day, I’ve got to keep the store open. That’s most important,” he said.

Frank ended up paying nearly $3,700 for the 2017 back taxes plus $580 to a locksmith to fix his locks.

The previous owner told FOX31 he feels terrible for what happened to Frank and has promised to reimburse Frank for the 2017 back taxes.