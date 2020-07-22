Large tree crashes through roof of Denver condo complex; residents say they had complained to HOA

DENVER (KDVR) — A large tree crashed into a condo complex in Denver Tuesday afternoon and witnesses say it had nothing to do with the weather.

Neighbors say that around 2 p.m., they heard a cracking sound and the building shaking at Cherry Creek Village Condominiums. The complex is near East Mississippi Avenue and Cherry Creek South Drive.

“It felt like an earthquake,” Jahnice Johns told FOX31.

Johns was inside her the condo with her mother when the tree fell.

“Next thing you know, the entire building shakes and so we look over and we see a tree falling towards us. I’m crying in the fetal position,” she said. “We open our bathroom door, there’s a tree in our bathroom now.”

The large cottonwood tree came to a rest on their roof and tore through a portion of the ceiling.

While the accident comes as a shock, residents of the complex say it is not a surprise.

“This is something that I’ve been concerned about for many years because it’s been at a 45-degree angle and it was just a matter of time,” neighbor Augustus Johnston told FOX31 and Channel 2.

Several owners tell the Problem Solvers they have expressed concern about the tree to their HOA on multiple occasions.

“This tree started leaning in 2009 or 2010. We’ve been saying it, ‘You guys got to get that tree,'” Johns said.

“It was an obvious hazard and they didn’t take care of it,” Johnston said.

FOX31 was able to speak with the property manager off camera. He told the Problem Solvers the tree has been leaning for several years but removal was not a priority because no one has ever voiced concern over its safety.