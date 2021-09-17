Landscaper paid $13,000 upfront disappears mid-job

DENVER (KDVR) — A medical worker who cares for COVID-19 patients has been left with a mess in her yard after her landscaper failed to finish the job as she expected.

Vanessa Ice told the Problem Solvers she paid more than $13,000 for the job on Sept. 2 but her landscaper has blocked her calls. She said she paid approximately half of the money upfront.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the contractor but did not receive a comment regarding how soon the work would be completed.

Ice said she looked forward to sod, rock and a fence in order to have a safe place for her grandchildren to play, but she’s been left with sections of dry grass and mud.

“Disgusted. Your home is supposed to be your happy place,” she said.

The Problem Solvers are reaching out to local landscapers who may be able to help Ice with the sod and other projects.

Ice said she refinanced her home in order to pay for the work.

“It would help me immensely just to have a place to come home to, a sanctuary,” she said.

What to do before hiring a contractor

The Denver Better Business Bureau tells the Problem Solvers consumers should collect at least three references before hiring contractors and work out a payment plan as the work is completed.

“Do not pay the full amount upfront,” BBB spokesperson Keylen Villagrana said. “Work with the business. If the business is legitimate and honest, they will work with you.”

If you would like to help Ice repair the sod in her yard, contact the Problem Solvers.