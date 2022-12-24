Lakewood, Co. (KDVR)- On Friday, FOX31 told you about this missing dog Stella, who slipped out of the front door and was taken nine days ago. Now that dog has been reunited with it’s family.

A tip to the FOX31 Problem Solvers led to the woman who took Stella to come forward and bring her to her family.

11-year-old Marvin Arellano III only wanted one thing for Christmas this year, the return of Stella.

“There’s not really any words to explain it,” his father, Marvin Arellano Jr., said. “When your kids are excited, you’re excited.”

Marvy has autism. Stella helps his social interactions and communication skills, so having her brought back is twofold.

“It feels amazing it feels like we got the family back together,” Arellano Jr. said. “The missing piece for Christmas is here.”

Stella was also reunited with her bulldog counterpart in the Arellano house, Chomper.

The family said they are just thankful to have her back home.

“We are just happy overall for everybody’s help. We couldn’t have done it without anybody,” Beverly Arellano said. “We are forever indebted to the community. We could not be more thankful. We raise our kids to do the right thing and I’m glad tonight that’s what was being chosen to do.”