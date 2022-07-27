DENVER (KDVR) — More than 63,000 homes were purchased in the metro area in 2021, according to the Denver Metro Association of Reators, and demand remains high.

What if you move into your new home and still have issues to iron out? The Problem Solvers looked into your options.

New homeowner Joe Stewart told FOX31 he couldn’t wait to move into his new home after closing on June 17. He later discovered that repairs needed to be made to the electrical panel, the windows needed screens and paint was left on his carpet. A big concern was his yard, which has not yet been finished.

“People next door haven’t even closed on their house and they have their yard, and we’ve been waiting six weeks and where is our yard?” he said.

Stewart said several repairs on the walk-through list have been completed, but he has not been able to reach the builder’s management to finalize the rest.

The Problem Solvers visited the builder, Richmond American Homes. Management said they are investigating and reaching out to Stewart to resolve the issues.

Consumer experts tell FOX31 that when you’re buying a home, get everything in writing and keep a contact for a sales or customer relations representative who can quickly address any issues.



