DENVER (KDVR) — A terrifying phone call sent a woman into panic, only to find out later that she was targeted by a cruel and heartless scam.

Virtual kidnapping is being investigated by the FBI and Colorado attorney general. Crooks threaten to kill or maim loved ones unless their targeted victims send them money.

One Colorado victim told FOX31 she received a call from her father’s phone number but became terrified when she answered it. A woman was heard crying on the phone, then a strange man got on the line.

“He said, ‘If you don’t calm the (expletive) down, I’m gonna blow your parents’ brains out.’ And I said, ‘OK, what do you want?’ And he said, ‘I want you to give me money,'” she said.

The man, who used the name Randall, demanded her bank account numbers but said she could also transfer money through a payment app in order to save her mother.

“I hang up the phone and call my mom, and she doesn’t answer. I didn’t want to call my dad, I was worried that something was going to happen,” she said.

A call to 911 and again later to her mother verified that it was a scam.

“I said, there’s no way it’s a scam call, it’s coming from my dad’s phone,” she said.

‘Don’t act in the moment,’ AG warns

The woman’s contact list had been compromised by crooks who hacked into her personal information.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser told FOX31 that whether it is a holiday charity scam or virtual kidnapping, criminals rely on high-pressure scare tactics and urgent requests for money.

“Someone says your grandson is in jail and you need to send money right now to be able to bail them out, or some other threatening situation — don’t act in the moment, which is hard, but do not act in the moment,” Weiser said. “Do your homework, reach out to your kids or grandkids and say, ‘Are you OK?'”

Scams should be reported so they can be investigated. Find resources at the Colorado Attorney General’s Office Fraud Center.