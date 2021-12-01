Ketamine review: Chemical restraints may have been ‘disproportionately applied to communities of color’

GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) – More than a year after the state health department promised to do an “immediate and thorough” review of the program that allows paramedics to sedate patients with ketamine outside of a hospital setting, The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Ketamine Investigatory Review Panel has found some people may have unnecessarily received the drug.

“The panel agreed that ketamine is a safe drug if used properly and monitored closely by properly trained and qualified paramedics. However, certain adverse events appear to have arisen primarily from the administration of ketamine and other sedatives to individuals who may not have a medical need for these medications and who could have been managed with a less assertive alternative,” according to an executive summary of the review released to the Problem Solvers. “Further, other societal and systemic factors at play may have allowed chemical restraints to be disproportionately applied to marginalized populations and communities of color in Colorado and across the nation.”

The following people served on the panel: Dr. Gene Eby, an emergency medicine physician Dr. Janetta Iwanicki, a medical toxicologist and emergency medicine physician, Dr. Luis A. Verduzco, an anesthesiologist, Dr. Lesley Brooks, a family medicine and addiction medicine physician, Dr. Christopher T. Stephens, an anesthesiologist and former paramedic, Dr. Scott Bourn, an RN, MSN, PhD in Health and Behavioral Sciences, and Dr. Jamira T. Jones, MPH, an emergency medicine physician.

The panel made several recommendations for improving how the medicine is used, but the state health department will continue suspending the use of the drug right now.

“The panel recommends that Excited Delirium Syndrome no longer be used as a condition that warrants waivers for the administration of ketamine. While making this recommendation, the panel acknowledges that in the prehospital setting a patient’s agitation and disorientation can present a direct threat to the patient’s safety as well as to the safety of the public and first responders,” the executive summary said.

The panel also made recommendations for dosing, reviewing whether there is a disproportionate use of the drug on communities of color, monitoring of a patient, and training.

The state health department first announced it would review its waiver program in August 2020, after the Problem Solvers uncovered questionable cases in which the drug was used on patients involved in police situations.

“Patient safety and program transparency are top priorities,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the executive director of the CDPHE, in her announcement a year ago.

The use of ketamine became controversial following the death of Elijah McClain. In 2019, he was confronted by three Aurora police officers who used the carotid hold to subdue him, and paramedics injected with ketamine before he went into cardiac arrest and later died. His family recently settled a civil lawsuit with the City of Aurora for $15 million.

The panel of experts who worked to review ketamine also relied on data and information from a variety of medical professionals from around the country, including Dr. Brent Myers, a ketamine researcher who is triple-board certified in emergency medicine, EMS, and clinical informatics.