DENVER (KDVR) — Jefferson County and other municipalities that contribute to Jefferson County’s regional SWAT team have been named in a federal lawsuit related to Denver’s George Floyd Protests.

Attorney Ross Ziev filed a suit on behalf of his client, Suzy Dennis, alleging that a member of Jefferson County’s SWAT team fired a projectile that struck her finger during the Denver protests in May 2020.

The City and County of Denver and the cities of Arvada, Golden, and Edgewater are also named in the suit.

“Suddenly, and without warning, a projectile hit Plaintiff’s hand, causing her phone to be knocked violently out of her hand and causing injury to her hand that left it covered in blood with a bone visibly sticking out,” the lawsuit claimed.

The court paperwork included a photo of Dennis’ bloody finger and said doctors performed surgery on her hand.

Warning: The following image shows a graphic injury to a person’s hand that some may find disturbing.

Suzy Dennis’s finger was severely injured during the George Floyd protests in Denver in May of 2020. (Credit: Ross Ziev / attorney)

According to Jenny Fulton, the director of public affairs for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the county has not yet been served with the suit, and “we do not have a comment,” she told the Problem Solvers.

A Problem Solvers investigation found JeffCo. Regional SWAT, which included Arvada PD, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Golden PD, deployed 83 rounds during the protests.

Edgewater also has a position on the SWAT team, but it was vacant at the time of the alleged incident.

Multiple suits have been filed against the City and County of Denver by protesters who suffered significant injuries, including some who were struck in the eye by projectiles.

Some of those lawsuits ended with settlements.