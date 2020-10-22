Is your gym doing outdoor workouts? Check your contract to see what’s planned for winter

DENVER (KDVR) — As the weather cools, many are opting to exercise inside of a gym rather than outdoors. The pandemic is creating challenges for some.

Trenna Harrod tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she was diagnosed with an immune system disorder after joining a gym last spring.

Harrod says she tried to cancel her membership due to her high-risk health status but continued to be charged monthly fees.

“They don’t care. They should care this is a pandemic,” she said.

The Problem Solvers contacted VASA Fitness headquarters in Utah. The staff quickly looked into the issue and found a mistake was made.

A company spokesperson issued a statement saying, “We value clear communication and regret that there was any confusion regarding the status of this member’s account. Our customer service team has reached out to the member to waive all fees.”

Harrod tells the Problem Solvers she is thankful to have the issue resolved.

“It will help tremendously because I’ve been stressing out so much on how to pay these bills,” she said.

Legal expert Bryan Kuhn said it’s important to know your rights when it comes to services you can’t actually use, especially during the pandemic.

“The idea is, you’re going to be healthy enough to work out and take advantage of that. If that changes, then it is a possible way to get out of the contract,” he said.

The Problem Solvers also asked the Better Business Bureau about what to consider before signing a contract for a membership.

Spokesperson Ezra Coopersmith says one rule of thumb applies.

“It’s important when you’re signing up for a contract to understand what it takes to get out of it,” he said.