Invite a farm animal to your next Zoom meeting!

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for a fun way to spice up your daily Zoom meetings while also helping support a great organization boy do we have a suggestion for you!

Every day at FOX31 our journalists gather for editorial meetings over Zoom. The meetings consist of reporters, producers, meteorologists and managers. But on Wednesday, our afternoon meeting also included a cow.

That’s right… a cow!

“We are hoping this program will bring joy to people and help brighten everyone’s days spent at home,” said Hannovers Kircher, with Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary in Erie.

The non-profit organization helps rescue farm animals from unfortunate situations.

“All of the animals we have here have been rescued from abuse and neglect. And we completely rely on donations for taking care of them,” explained Shartrina White, a member of the sanctuary.

When COVID-19 made its way into Colorado, Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary had to stop allowing guests to visit its farm. Since then, donations have been down.

To make up for the lack of donations, the sanctuary started offering up special guest appearances by its rescued animals

“People or businesses can donate $50 to have one of our rescued animal residents make an appearance in their virtual meeting,” Kircher said.

The animals who visited our Zoom editorial meeting were a hit! And the money goes towards a great cause.

“The donations from this program help support the care of our nearly 100 rescued animal residents,” Kircher said.

If you’re looking to surprise your employees with a fun Zoom meeting, consider including Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary’s furry friends.

For more information, click here.

