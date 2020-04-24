Internal emails show early concerns about COVID-19 spread as JBS employees return to work Friday

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – Nearly 500 employees at the JBS meat production facility will start returning to work Friday after the company shut down the plant last week to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Of course, there is apprehension, but I am excited to go back to work,” said Kary, a worker who declined to share her last name. “I feel healthy and ready to go. I feel as safe going back to JBS as I do, going to Walmart,” she said.

The plant has at least 102 confirmed cases of workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, according state outbreak data. Four people have died.

“I think all of us throughout the country would have taken more proactive measures earlier on,” said Cameron Bruett, a spokesperson for the company. “We responded very quickly with the information that we had at the time, and we think what we’ve done now in the facility -given the support of all these public health professionals – we’re very confident with the system that we set up and we think we’ve provided a very safe work environment for our team members to return to.”

Internal emails obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers showed staff members wondered about the spread of the virus in March.

On March 17, the cafeteria chef, Justin Buman, sent an email to the county asking whether the food hall where hundreds of JBS workers congregated for lunch breaks should be shut down, per the governor’s order to restrict in-person dining.

“Are we here at JBS considered a retail food establishment for the 30 day shutdown being a corporate café and not serving the public even though we have a substantial amount of employees in the building,” he asked.

Dan Joseph, a consumer protection manager for the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment, wrote back with a follow-up email on March 20.

“Just wanted to follow-up that we have received additional complaints about large groups eating at lunch. We know it is a weird time and that you are already probably taking proactive measures to social distance as much as possible,” he wrote.

By March 23, a corporate human resources director wrote to the county to explain that the company was implementing safety measures like eliminating the pizza and salad bars.

“All menu items are ordered by the individual, then served in to-go boxes from our café staff to our customer,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the county health department continued to closely monitor the situation. On April 6, WCDPHE sent an email to JBS warning that “case loads of JBS employees and dependents continue to climb in Greeley and now Brush.”

An April 8 email shows Mark Wallace, the executive director of WCDPHE, sent a “courtesy heads up” to JBS to alert them that “an inspection team of 3 professionals (would be) making an unannounced visit to the plant” that day.

And by April 10, the state’s order to shut down the plant revealed at least 32 JBS workers admitted to reporting to work while symptomatic.

“That’s people acting irresponsibly,” said Kary. “Is it JBS? No, it’s the individual people.”

She said her roommate, Charles Chestnut, a JBS supervisor, is in the hospital, receiving aid from a breathing machine, to fight COVID-19.

Crystal Griego, Chestnut’s girlfriend, took him to the hospital on April 7, when his health suddenly declined.

“He has the biggest heart,” she said.

Kary said she believes he acquired the illness from someone else at work who did not take appropriate precautions.

“I’m thankful that I’m healthy after my self-quarantine to go back to work,” she said. “I wish other people had acted as responsibly as I had in self-quarantine.”

Bruett said the walls at JBS have been blanketed in signs reminding people to stay home if they have symptoms or feel sick.

Protocol will include more screening for employees. If they have symptoms, they will be given a COVID-19 test on site, administered by WCDPHE. Workers will be required to continue wearing masks and other protective equipment.

“I think we’re optimistic that we’re going to have a successful reopening. We spent a lot of time over the past two weeks or so really ramping up our intervention measures at the facility and we look forward to reintroducing the workforce to the plant,” said Bruett.