Interactive Map: Explore Denver’s Best and Worst Roadways

DENVER (KDVR) — A new report assessing roadway conditions in 20 of the nation’s major cities found Denver’s roadways are tied for third when it comes to road infrastructure.

The Denver metro-area tied with New York City, according to research collected by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and RoadBotics.

RoadBotics used artificial intelligence technology to gather visual data from 75 miles of roadway in each of the top 20 metropolitan areas in the country.

The technology is trained to find things like pot holes, cracks and other road surface issues.

It’s so precise it can actually generate a rating of every single piece of pavement it passes over and will let you know the condition of the road.

RoadBotics then takes the collected data and ranks the roadway on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being the best, 5 being the worst).

Overall, Denver’s roadways received a 1.85.

“The roads are in reasonably good condition, for sure. There are certainly a few areas that are continuously bad, but it looks like that may be a situation of ‘that road just hasn’t had its time yet’. But a lot of what you see is sort of bad areas really scattered around,” said Benjamin Schmidt, co-founder and CEO of RoadBotics.

Philadelphia came in first with a 1.74 rating, followed by Jacksonville in second place.

Courtesy: U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and RoadBotics

To read the full report and to view an interactive map where you can review Denver’s road conditions, click here.