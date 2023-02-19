DENVER (KDVR) — Chris Sanchez shovels show for extra income.

The nice weather over the weekend is setting him back financially, so when he received a private message on Instagram saying he was eligible to receive a substantial cash payment for a small fee he checked it out.

“It looked legit. She’s like, ‘just pay a fee of $50 and you’ll get $3,000,’” he said.

Sanchez waited for the money to be transferred to his Cash App account but only received more messages from the woman.

“She’s like, ‘hey baby, hey handsome did you get the money?’ I’m like ‘no I didn’t get nothing,'” he said.

Another scammer contacted Sanchez and now he is constantly harassed by messages and calls pressuring him to send money to a Cash App profile called CMC.

“She was even sending me a request on Cash App, asking me ‘well, hey,’ and then she calls me ‘babe,’ and I’m like I don’t know you!”

Sanchez is reporting the scam.

Colorado’s Attorney General’s office and the Better Business Bureau are tracking scammers and investigating these operations, many have global ties.

Sanchez contacted the Problem Solvers to get the word out to prevent others from falling victim to the same constant harassment.

“You can’t be doing that, you can’t take people’s money and [run] away and think you can get away with it, it’s just not fair,” Sanchez said.

Security experts tell Problem Solvers it’s important to never engage with suspicious people online, limit your social media messages to contacts only and block anyone who won’t leave you alone.

Let unknown calls go to voicemail because you can always check them later. Additionally, report all scams to Stop Fraud Colorado at https://www.stopfraudcolorado.gov.







