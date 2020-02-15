‘I’ll never recover from this’: Loveland man says police trashed his apartment during standoff with neighbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) -- A Loveland man says his life has been turned upside down after a standoff between police and his neighbor.

The incident happened on July 23, 2019, at the Monroe Apartments at 930 N. Monroe Ave.

According to Loveland police, officers responded to a request from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office to assist a deputy who had been threatened with a gun while serving an eviction notice.

Troy Davis lived across the hall from that unit, in Apartment 15.

"It was 8 in the morning, I had seen the eviction notices on my neighbor's door," said Davis. "The landlord cut the chain and they went in. Next thing I know, I hear a ruckus and they come running back out with their guns drawn."

Video shows law enforcement using incendiary devices to try to draw the man out of the apartment. Davis says during the process, police not only broke into his apartment, but caused extensive damage.

"When I got to my unit, the door was blown open," he said. "My whole house was destroyed."

Davis says he asked to move to another unit, but was told none were available.

He says most of his belongings are now destroyed.

"I'll never recover from this," he said. "I feel like it's taken a lot of years off my life."

Situations like this are not unheard of in Colorado.

In 2015, Greenwood Village police caused extensive damage to a home during a standoff with a man who had entered it illegally.

A federal appeals court ultimately ruled the department did not have to pay for the damage, claiming the department was acting within its police powers.

Davis says he sued the apartment complex, but lost.

Apartment Manager Kim Lloyd says while she feels bad for Davis, there's nothing they could have done to avoid the situation.

"Nobody's at fault," she said. "Nobody won. There's nobody to blame."

She says tenants are now required to have renters insurance, something Davis didn't have.

"We had insurance, so our property was covered," Lloyd said. "His property, he didn't have renters insurance, so he's out."

She adds the complex offered to return his security deposit and let him break his lease, but she says Davis opted to stay.

"He had 3 months here for free. He got his security deposit back. He trashed the place," Lloyd said. "My grandfather was more than fair with him."

Davis is still looking for an attorney to pursue legal action against Loveland police and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, but says he's been told it could cost upwards of $100,000, money he doesn't have.

"It's sad that a regular guy has to go through this, and I feel like I'm left alone, like there's nobody to help me," he said.