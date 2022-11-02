IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A massive $7 million dollar settlement has been reached between the City of Idaho Springs and Michael Clark, who was hurt when a police officer unlawfully used a Taser on him.

Clark’s attorney, Sarah Schielke, announced the terms of the settlement in a Wednesday morning news release. She’s holding an 11 a.m. news conference with Clark’s two adult children.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit Clark filed last year after body camera video showed Officer Nicholas Hanning using his stun gun on the man, without warning, after the 75-year-old opened his door. Clark lost his balance, fell and hit his head on a dining room chair after the officer used the weapon.

Hanning and his partner, Officer Ellie Summers, were called to Clark’s apartment complex on May 30, 2021, after a neighbor reported that he had punched her. The neighbor, who appears to be drunk in the body camera video, told the officers Clark punched her because she was too loud and he was trying to sleep.

What happened after the assault?

Hanning was originally charged with felony assault of an at-risk adult in July 2021.

Despite the objections of Clark and his family, Hanning accepted a plea deal of misdemeanor assault in January. He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation, plus 120 days of electronic home monitoring and 150 hours of public service.

Hanning was fired by the Idaho Springs Police Department in July 2021 and agreed to give up his peace officer training certification in October 2021, which means he can never serve as an officer in the state of Colorado again.

Summers resigned after receiving a reprimand in the use-of-force incident against Clark, but it wasn’t her first complaint. She has been featured in two other Problem Solvers stories for pointing her gun at a woman’s dog and stopping a deaf man for running a stop sign and using a Taser on him.