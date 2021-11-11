Idaho Springs officer resigns following multiple lawsuits, complaints

IDAHO SPRINGS, (KDVR) — An officer with the Idaho Springs Police Department resigned after receiving a written reprimand for a use of force incident that got her partner fired.

Ellie Summers has been mentioned in three different Problem Solver stories, from pointing her gun at a woman’s dog over the summer to stopping a deaf man for running a stop sign and using a Taser on him.

Summers first made news when her partner, Nicolas Hanning, was fired for using a Taser on a 75-year-old man in his apartment who hadn’t committed a crime.

The man in that case, Michael Clark, filed a federal lawsuit, specifically citing Summers and the department for their “failure to train and supervise these officers.”

Summers received a written reprimand for that incident. She received no punishment for a 2019 incident when she and officer Hanning followed Brady Mistic’s car into a laundromat parking lot after claiming Mistic ran a stop sign.

Body camera video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows Hanning tackling Mistic to the ground within seconds of exiting his patrol car after yelling, “Excuse me, who do you think you are?”

Mistic told FOX31 he was confused at the time and had no idea why officers were shining a bright light in his face and merely walked over to see if officers had an issue with him or someone else.

“I was confused, I didn’t realize they were coming up to me, I didn’t know what it was for,” said Mistic, before adding, “They didn’t give me an opportunity to explain I was deaf.”

Summers was also caught on body camera pointing her gun at a woman’s dog this summer. Idaho Springs resident Christine Komatsu believed Summers should have faced more than a written reprimand for the Clark incident, considering what happened to her just 11 days before.

“It really scares me that my dog was almost shot and I felt like I was in danger too,” said Komatsu, who added, “honestly I feel like she should be off the police force. I don’t trust her. I wouldn’t want her to respond to anything at my house.”

Idaho Springs Police Chief Nate Buseck said Summers’ resignation was in no way forced.